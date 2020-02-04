Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar leave to promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana has demonstrated his temper over and over again. He has several successes in his name and it is fair to call him the King of Content. The actor has an interesting project to come. He stars Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a love story based on two men. The actor is shooting homophobes with his next company. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie hits theaters on February 21, 2020. Today, the cast of the movie came out to promote it in Mumbai.

Ayushmann looked super stylish with a pair of gray pants and an impeccable white jacket on top. While his co-stars Jitendra and Maanvi Gagroo also looked great. The trio began promoting the movie today. We are super excited to see this unusual love story on the big screen. You neither? Check out the photos below.