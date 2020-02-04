Ayesha Curry surprises fans with a dramatic weight loss in a new dance video

Instagram

Stephen Curry's wife shares on Instagram a video of her dancing with & # 39; Try Again & # 39; Aaliya in a completely black outfit while her brothers argue in the background.

Ayesha Curry He surprised many people when he visited Instagram on Tuesday, February 4 to share a new video of his dance. Instead of focusing on their dance moves, people were excited about their dramatic weight loss.

In the video, Ayesha was dancing to Aaliyah"Try again" in a black blouse with thin straps that stretch over your shoulders. Maintaining its monochrome set, the restaurateur completed it with a matching long-sleeved shoulder shrug, a pair of high-waisted pants with bow details and thick-heeled boots.

She was clearly so absorbed in her dance that she didn't care that her brothers argued. "Real images of me doing … something," the wife of Stephen Curry (II) He wrote in the caption. "I thought I was dancing, but unfortunately." She continued: "Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself. Also my brothers arguing in the background make me scream. It doesn't matter if it's 95 & # 39; or 2020, some things never change," adding an emoji crying and laughing.

In the comments section, people were filling her with comments about her weight loss. La Anthony He was one of them, saying, "Ok, skinny!" One person said: "You look so good. It seems that you are losing weight, drinking water and taking care of your business." Someone seemed to be incredulous in saying: "OK BUT THREE CHILDREN WHERE?! Slim and trimmed!"

A different person wanted some advice, "Girllll, are you doing any physical exercise or are you eating well because your body looks great!" Another repeated: "Ok, what is your diet and / or exercise routine? You look great. Doll." One person wrote: "Ayesha lost all that weight and now feels herself (as she should)." Someone else simply said: "Ok, obscene, I see you thin."

"It looks so small," one commented on his slim figure, while another said, "Damn, he lost so much weight." There was also someone who wrote: "Ayesha looks great, it seems she lost a lot of weight."