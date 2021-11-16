Axon Enterprise Receives Upgrade After Smashing Earnings Expectations By Investing.com

By Sam Boughedda
Investing.com — Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:) shares surged 7.9% Tuesday after the company reported blowout earnings resulting in an upgrade for the stock.
Axon’s EPS came in at $1.17, smashing expectations for earnings per share of 27 cents. It also beat on revenue of $232 million compared to the $201.11 million consensus. The revenue number was 39% than the same period last year.
The company, which develops technology and weapons products, reported record bookings of $0.5 billion in the third quarter, up 70% for the year to date, while it raised its 2022 revenue outlook to $1 billion.
Axon shares opened up Tuesday’s session at $208.84, after Monday’s close at $167.41.
As a result of its positive earnings release, analyst Jeremy Hamblin at Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock to a buy from hold, setting a $232 price target. The analyst told investors he is impressed by the company’s ability to grow at least 25%, and he expects Axon to achieve 25% plus in fiscal 2022.
Hamblin also said he sees multiple opportunities for upside potential as momentum builds in international and federal markets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.