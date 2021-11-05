Axie Infinity Launched Katana, the First In-Game Crypto Exchange By DailyCoin

Axie Infinity Launched Katana, the First In-Game Crypto Exchange



announced Katana, an in-game crypto exchange within the Ronin wallet.

The exchange includes such assets as SLP, AXS, USDC, and WETH.

Axie Infinity is taking a huge step forward with the creation of an in-game exchange. There are two types of blockchain gaming projects: those with various digital assets for different purposes and others with one asset used for everything. For example, The Sandbox has SAND and LAND, Town Star has GALA and TOWN. On the other hand, Aavegotchi only uses GHST for all in-game purposes.

So far, Axie Infinity introduced two types of tokens: Smooth Love Potion (SLP) that is used as an in-game resource, and Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), which was released in limited supply and represents ownership of a part of the Axie Infinity Universe. Before, the tokens could be traded in the biggest crypto exchanges. However, exchange is possible now within the Ronin wallet ecosystem, the native wallet of Axie Infinity.

The exchange got the name Katana. It also includes (USDC) and Wrapped (WETH) as a stablecoin and a universal ERC-20 token accordingly.

For the occasion, the developers Sky Mavis introduced a CGI trailer where they showed 3D Axies working near big machines reprocessing different kinds of tokens:

The developers promise lower transaction fees as well as liquidity pools.

On The Flipside

After the recent metaverse trend established by Mark Zuckerberg, the popularity of blockchain games, and especially crypto virtual reality platforms surged dramatically. Most probably, this is only the beginning.

