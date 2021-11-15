Axie Infinity guild CGU helps players enter the fantasy play-to-earn NFT game with ‘scholarships’ By Cointelegraph





, a monster-battling NFT game, has been gaining a lot of traction with over $600 million Axies bought and sold in the past month. Each Axie is a nonfungible token, or NFT, minted on the (ETH) blockchain. Similar in theme to Nintendo’s Pokemon series, Axies come in different rarity types, with varying strengths and attributes, with the strongest fetching very high prices on the game’s marketplace. Players earn Smooth Love Potions (SLPs) by completing daily quests, defeating monsters and battling other players in arenas with their Axies. SLPs can then be sold in exchange for various cryptocurrencies.

Due to the high initial cost of buying/borrowing/breeding Axies, in-game guilds have formed as of late to fund players’ upfront expenses, or offer scholarships, in exchange for their SLP earnings as they play. One such in-game guild is Singapore-based Crypto Gaming United, or CGU, which has close to 100,000 Discord users and regularly looks for new scholars in the official Axie Infinity Discord.

