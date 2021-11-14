Axie Infinity Dominates the Crypto Gaming World, a Bubble or Not? By CoinQuora

Axie Infinity Dominates the Crypto Gaming World, a Bubble or Not?



maintains its bullish position.

AXS recorded a 12- month growth rate of over +36000%.

The blockchain games in the crypto world continue to be exciting as ever. In fact, these blockchain games are springing up like mushrooms everywhere. This is all thanks to crypto networks such as (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enable these crypto games to go live.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of these gaming crypto networks that keep dominating the crypto world.

In terms of market status, AXS has a total market cap of almost $10 billion. This market cap lets Axie Infinity position itself as one of the top thirty cryptos in CoinGecko. Furthermore, AXS successfully recorded a growth rate of over +36000% in the past 12 months. Indeed, these achievements made by AXS catch the attention of investors and analysts alike.

As a result, people cannot stop but wonder if Axie Infinity is an infinite opportunity or just a hype that will disappear anytime soon.

Regardless, AXS has been in the crypto space for almost three years. During these years, AXS has already gained the trust of its investors and gamers on its network. Currently, the Axie Infinity team has developed new technology to enhance its platform and user experience. Through this, we can say that AXS is one of the potential crypto platforms in space.

But of course, it is still recommended that gamers and investors do deep research before diving into any crypto assets. With this, investors can maximize their full potential in trading and playing AXS. At the time of writing, Axie Infinity (AXS) traded at a bullish price of $143.3 per crypto with a 24-hour trading volume of more than $350 million.

