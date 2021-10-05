Axie Infinity developer secures $152M in Series B funding from investors By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Sky Mavis, the studio behind the popular Axie Infinity nonfungible token (NFT) game, has announced a fresh round of funding for the company.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sky Mavis announced that it had closed a $152-million Series B funding round.