Awkwafina Called Out Online For Using Blaccent

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

The internet always keeps the receipts.

Awkwafina has gotten some pushback for years over cultural appropriation, and now, the claims have resurfaced thanks to an interview with the actor.

The star, who is currently promoting her new film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, did an interview with VICE in 2020 that went viral this week.

“I refuse to do accents. I’m not OK with someone writing the Asian experience for an Asian character,” she said. “I make it very clear, I don’t ever go out for auditions where I feel like I’m making a minstrel out of our people.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SBIFF

The comments received a lot of backlash online with fans calling out her previous actions.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

One person called out her double standard: “In one instance you don’t want Asian ppl do be stereotyped in film which is great, but then you go on make a mockery of what you depict a blaccent despite having a normal speaking voice? It just doesn’t add up.”

awkwafina is so strange for saying this. In one instance you don’t want Asian ppl do be stereotyped in film which is great but then you go on make a mockery of what you depict a blaccent despite having a normal speaking voice? It just doesn’t add up https://t.co/I5tAZh65OG


Twitter: @cuntproperty

Another person called out her previous history as a rap star.

awkwafina won’t do accents but will drop rap songs in a “blaccent” and won’t apologize for using it for fame. got it

that’s an interesting word choice there. “minstrel” https://t.co/3EASUbgWvf


Twitter: @itsamia

“Has anyone on Awkwafina’s team told her to drop the stage name?” someone else asked.


Twitter: @RdotSpoon

Another critic remarked that she grew up in an area with very few Black people, so she couldn’t have adopted the blaccent from her location.

Awkwafina grew up in Forest Hills &amp; there’s not a lot of Black people in that area. So how is that forced Blaccent a product of her environment when the people in her environment don’t even talk that way??


Twitter: @HoodSocialism

The word “minstrel” was also criticized as being a very specific choice on her part.

No cause someone made a really good point about how Awkwafina also hijacked the term “minstrel” when Asian culture has never had minstrel shows. Like I genuinely think she’s in the pits


Twitter: @pinqbby

Awkwafina has yet to comment on the criticism, but as always, we’ll keep you posted.


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

