Awesome video shows the latest Marine Corps amphibious vehicle test – Defense Blog

The US Marines have successfully verified their new capacity of amphibious vehicles to work with naval shipping.

An impressive video shows the evidence of the new Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle off the coast of the Pendleton Marine Corps Base Camp.

The amphibious marine marine test branch has tested the newest amphibious vehicle, which will replace the current amphibious assault vehicle. The test consisted of entering and leaving a naval ship to evaluate and verify how well the new Amphibious Combat Vehicle can be integrated with the naval shipment. This was the first time that the Marines operated the new vehicle while boarding and leaving a ship.

According to BAE Systems, this 8 × 8 non-binding platform provided by Iveco Defense Vehicles offers a unique combination of true amphibious open ocean capacity, land mobility, survival, payload and growth potential to adapt to the changing operational needs of the Body States. of Marines of the United States (USMC).

The vehicle excels in all-terrain mobility and has a suspended interior seat structure for 13 marines on board, explosion-protected positions for an additional crew of three, and better survival and force protection over currently deployed systems.