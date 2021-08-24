Avoid These 3 Stocks By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The stock market’s rebound to new highs is masking weakness under the surface. The POWR Ratings can help you identify weak stocks as the list is updated daily with upgrades and downgrades. Let’s shift our attention to a couple of the latest POWR Ratings downgrades. Take a look at Alfi (ALF), DarioHealth (NASDAQ:), and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:).The stock market is back to making new highs. However, there are some real concerns under the surface including slowing growth, rising coronavirus case counts, and increasing geopolitical tensions.

Thus, investors should use the market strength as an opportunity to cut positions that are showing signs of fundamental or technical weakness. The POWR Ratings can help you identify these stocks as the list is updated daily.

Let’s shift our attention to a couple of the latest POWR Ratings downgrades. Here is a quick look at Alfi (ALF), DarioHealth (DRIO), and Second Sight Medical Products (EYES).

