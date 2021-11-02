Avis shares soar in meme-like rally as retail traders spark squeeze

Article content Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc nearly doubled on Tuesday as retail investors rushed to get a piece of the heavily shorted U.S. car rental company after its quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates. Avis executives also said the company has been in talks with manufacturers regarding its plans to add more electric vehicles to its fleet going forward. The stock was last up 84% at $315 following multiple trading halts for volatility, and is on track for its sharpest single-day percentage climb since 2009. Shares jumped as high as $545.11 earlier in the session.

Article content The steep climb in Avis shares was evocative of the rally in shares of GameStop and other so-called meme stocks earlier in the year, driven in part by retail investors coordinating on Reddit’s WallStreetBets and other online forums. About 21% of Avis Budget’s free float shares are shorted, data from S3 Partners showed, increasing its vulnerability to a phenomenon known as a short squeeze, where investors betting against a company are forced to unwind their positions after a rally in the stock price. Short sellers were hit with $4.29 billion in mark-to-market losses at a surge to $481.50 in Tuesday’s session, S3 Partners’ managing director of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky said. “The short squeeze could force some existing short sellers to close out all or part of their positions in Avis.”