AvidXchange seeks valuation of nearly $5 bln in U.S. IPO after boosting price range

U.S. payments firm AvidXchange Holdings Inc said on Friday it is aiming for a valuation of nearly $5 billion, after boosting the price range for its initial public offering.

The company is now looking to sell 22 million shares priced between $23 and $25 each. At the top end of the newly announced range, AvidXchange will raise up to $550 million in the IPO.

Earlier it had set a range of $21 to $23 per share, aiming to raise up to $506 million.

The hike in price range indicates high demand among investors for shares of financial technology firms, even as volatility in the broader market forced exercise equipment maker iFIT and alternative investment technology company Allvue Systems Holdings to shelve their share sales in recent days.