Avicanna Announces Resignation of Director

Table of Contents Article content

Article content

Article content

Article content Article content NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avicanna Inc. (“ Avicanna ” or the “ Company “) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces that Flavio Jose Zaclis has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately for personal reasons.

Article content Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer, commented “We wanted to express our gratitude to Flavio for stepping into the role at a critical time for the company and helping us pave the path for our next stage of growth and evolution. We look forward to having his continued support and guidance as an advisor to the company.” Mr. Zaclis commented: “I am very happy to have been able to support the management during a transitional period and impressed by what has been accomplished so far. I am very optimistic about the future and the evolution of the Company and its business models. I will continue to support Avicanna during its next phase of growth especially in the Brazilian market where they are establishing a strong footprint.”

Article content About Avicanna Avicanna is a Canadian commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company established in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In leading global cannabinoid advancements, Avicanna conducts most of its research in Canada at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, located in the MaRS Discovery District. The Company actively collaborates with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry-leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development which has led to the commercialization of over twenty products across four main market segments: