Avicanna Announces Management Change | Financial Post

Article content Article content NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avicanna Inc. (“ Avicanna ” or the “ Company “) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces that, with immediate effect, Setu Purohit will no longer serve as President and Chief Legal Officer of the Company. He will remain a member of the Company’s board of directors.

Article content The Company continues to execute on its transitional plans as it evolves from a pre-revenue R&D stage company into a rapidly expanding bio-pharmaceutical company with global operations and sales. The company would like to thank Mr. Setu Purohit for his service and his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I would like to express my gratitude to Setu for his dedication to our shared vision and contributions to bringing Avicanna from a concept to a multi-national company over the past 5 years. His belief in cannabinoid-based medicine and his ability to help navigate the stigmatized and emerging cannabis industry from a global perspective has helped form the company’s platform.”

Article content The Company is actively engaged in discussions with a suitable candidate for the position of Chief Legal Officer and expects to provide an update shortly. About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial stage Canadian biopharmaceutical company and an established leader in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna conducts its research in Canada including its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada, located in the MaRS Discovery District, and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development which has led to the commercialization of over twenty products across four main market segments: