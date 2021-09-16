Avalanche Foundation raises $230M to support DeFi ecosystem By Cointelegraph

The Avalanche Foundation has announced a significant $230M investment from a venture capital group spearheaded by Polychain and Three Arrows Capital for the purpose of supporting the growth of the DeFi ecosystem and their ever-expanding list of applications that utilize the blockchain.

Since launching in September 2020, Avalanche has cultivated a burgeoning influence on the DeFi landscape, with its smart contracts platform now providing the infrastructure for over 270 industry projects including SushiSwap, Chainlink, Circle, and The Graph, among others.