Avalanche Foundation raises $230M to support DeFi ecosystem By Cointelegraph

The Avalanche Foundation has announced a significant $230M investment from a venture capital group spearheaded by Polychain and Three Arrows Capital for the purpose of supporting the growth of the DeFi ecosystem and their ever-expanding list of applications that utilize the blockchain.
Since launching in September 2020, Avalanche has cultivated a burgeoning influence on the DeFi landscape, with its smart contracts platform now providing the infrastructure for over 270 industry projects including SushiSwap, Chainlink, Circle, and The Graph, among others.
