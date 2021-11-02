Avalanche creates $200 million fund to lure top crypto devs By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Foundation has unveiled “Blizzard” — a fund offering more than $200 million in incentives to developers who build on the Avalanche (AVAX) network.

The fund will provide liquidity to those early-stage projects that innovate decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), and other products on Avalanche.