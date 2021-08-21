Avalanche (AVAX) Up Over 350% in a Month, Moving Towards ATH $59.94 By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Avalanche (AVAX) Up Over 350% in a Month, Moving Towards ATH $59.94



Avalanche (AVAX) up over 350% in a month.

AVAX is in a bullish state moving towards its all-time high price of $59.94.

After several months of consolidation the rally by Avalanche (AVAX) continues. Moreover, the price still has a ways to go to reach new all-time-highs, but so far it has put in a modest 350%+ this month alone. Where do you think the price of AVAX is headed? Let us discuss now.

The world is heading on with Avalanche because it is showing a huge spike in a short span. AVAX is one of the altcoins that shows bullish signs. Let’s look back in January things took off right, with bitcoin in January that’s when it finally started to level out a little bit good. That was the same time when AVAX spiked, then went sideways until May. Now, again the bullish market begins.

