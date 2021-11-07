Avalanche (AVAX) Price Shows Bullish Signs. Will It Hit $100 Soon? By CoinQuora

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Shows Bullish Signs. Will It Hit $100 Soon?



At the moment, (AVAX) price is showing more positive signs.

AVAX could reach the $100 mark if it maintains its current performance.

AVAX’s price is currently trading at $85.21.

Avalanche (AVAX) is showing a new green in the digital finance space. As of today, AVAX price is eagerly signaling a more positive sign towards reaching the $100 price level.

With Avalanche’s current bullish position, can this influence it to record a new all-time high (ATH) of $100 soon in the coming days? Since many crypto prices recorded a new all-time high this year while several others also faced consolidation, we can’t tell if AVAX price will also make it to the top. Time will surely be an answer to how Avalanche will make its way through.

On the other hand, if AVAX survives up to the $100 price mark, this could be a great move as it will eventually influence its adoption and also push its mainstream popularity ahead. Currently, AVAX is up by 13.16% indicating that it has geared up to go higher.

Apart from the Avalanche 13.16%, AVAX is trading at a decent price of $85.21 at the time of writing. Further addition, it also has a threshold of value not less than $18,807,335,584 as its market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap.

In fact, amid this growth, it will be very impressive and a good feeling if Avalanche makes a new look in the crypto market. Notably, Avalanche is one of the rivals in the market with the mission to dethrone (ETH) as the most well-known network leveraging smart contracts. Moreso, it is a layer one blockchain platform opened for DApps and custom blockchain networks.

