Avalanche (AVAX) in ‘overbought’ zone after 100% gains in a week — Correction ahead? By Cointelegraph

Avalanche (AVAX) in ‘overbought’ zone after 100% gains in a week — Correction ahead?

The Avalanche blockchain platform’s native asset, AVAX, fell on Aug. 19 as traders decided to secure their profits from its 100% upside move. The exchange rate plunged more than 16% after hitting a three-month high of $36.64, putting the brakes on a seven-day upside boom that saw its price rise by 111%. It appears that traders felt uneasy about entering AVAX markets near $36 because of its historical reference as a sell-off level, capping AVAX’s previous recovery attempts from March to May. Avalanche (AVAX/USD) daily price chart. Source: TradingView AVAX momentum indicators alert overbought risks. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph