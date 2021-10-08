AutoStore sets out $12 bln Oslo IPO

Article content

OSLO — SoftBank-backed robotics firm AutoStore said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the company at up to 103 billion Norwegian crowns ($12.0 billion).

AutoStore announced plans on Sept. 28 for an initial public offering (IPO) to take place on the Oslo stock exchange in October, with the aim of raising $315 million in fresh cash and allowing existing owners to sell some holdings.

The company said shares will be sold at 27-31 Norwegian crowns each, valuing the company at between 90 billion and 103 billion crowns, making it the country’s most valuable IPO in two decades.

In April, SoftBank bought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-softbank-group-autostore-idUSKBN2BS1YC a 40% stake in the Norwegian company for $2.8 billion, valuing AutoStore at about $7 billion at the time. Thomas H. Lee Partners and EQT are among its other investors. ($1 = 8.5840 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)