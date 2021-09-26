Authorities Searching For Missing 19-Year-Old Woman In Central Florida Who Never Boarded Flight Home

Celebs are joining in the search for a missing 19-year-old woman who authorities said was last seen Friday night at an apartment complex near University of Central Florida in Orlando where she worked at.

Miya Marcano’s story is touching many people–who are sharing her info on social media in hopes that she is found safely–after Miya’s family said she disappeared hours before she was supposed to fly home to Fort Lauderdale for a visit, according to WESH 2.

Orange County officials say Miya Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday at the Arden Villas Apartments. Investigators describe her as 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Orange County deputies searched inside, outside and around the apartment complex on Saturday while Miya’s family traveled from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando to speak with detectives.

Miya’s father Marlon Marcano told WESH 2 that his daughter lived and worked for the apartment complex in the leasing office. Her father said he spoke with Miya Friday afternoon, but didn’t hear from her when she got off work.

He added that Miya was scheduled to catch a flight to her family’s home later that night, but said she never boarded the plane.

“A big issue that people who recently moved in have had is that the gate that we have is not always closed and people would like it to always be closed,” a resident at the apartment complex told the news station. “I think especially after this, I would agree with them on that.”

Authorities did not name any suspects or persons of interest though there were unconfirmed rumors on social media that Miya had been snatched from the apartment complex.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Miya Marcano’s disappearance contact OCSO non-emergency number at 407-836-4357. If anyone sees her, they are urged to call 911 immediately.

