Authorities List Kelly Price As A Missing Person In Georgia After She Was Reportedly Released From Hospital

TSR Prayers Up: Singer Kelly Price is reportedly missing in Georgia after being released from the hospital where she was fighting COVID, TMZ reports.

According to officials in Cobb County, Kelly Price has been officially listed as a missing person after police conducted a welfare check at her home last weekend.

Authorities said they found no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence, but despite this, she is now listed as a missing person with the National Crime Information Center.

Kelly posted a video in late July telling fans she had COVID and was struggling with symptoms of the virus. According to her family, Kelly was admitted to the hospital about a week later and ended up in the ICU because her condition worsened.

Her family told TMZ that they were in touch with Kelly while she was hospitalized in early August. She also received visits from her children several times during her stay.

Then three weeks after she was admitted, her kids allegedly received a call that she would be discharged, which was reportedly a surprise to them because she was not believed to have fully recovered.

Kelly’s family says she has not been heard from since, and they told the cops her boyfriend is allegedly keeping friends and family members from visiting her home at this time.

There was enough concern from people close to Kelly to urge authorities to do a welfare check at her home last week.

Now, she’s officially considered missing, and there’s an active investigation to find her.

Although the authorities said they do not suspect foul play, it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any persons of interest or why her boyfriend was allegedly trying to keep people away.

Our prayers go out to Kelly and her family, and we hope that she returns home safely. We’ll keep you posted.

