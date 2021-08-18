Authorities In Memphis Confiscated Thousands Of Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Imported From China

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

According to @CNN, authorities seized thousands of counterfeit #COVID19 vaccination cards in Memphis, TN.

Heading to New Orleans, it has been reported that thousands have been seized this year.

“Every night” officers are seizing shipments from Shenzhen, China, headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, containing dozens of blank counterfeit vaccination cards,” CBP said, CNN reports.

The cards that come with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo had several typos.

“However, there were typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled,” CBP said. “How else did they [CBP officers] know it was counterfeit? It was imported by a non-CDC or medical entity, and this was not the first time they had seen this shipper.”

Creating counterfeit cards is a federal crime.

As you know, COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required for entry in several cities, including New York. According to CNN , NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement earlier this month. He stated, “If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things. If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.” Plans to enforce this policy will reportedly begin to go into effect within the next few weeks as corporations began to present the vaccine requirements for their employees.

If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time. You’ll need proof of #COVID19 vaccination for indoor dining, indoor gyms, and indoor concerts and performances in New York City. This is a lifesaving mandate to keep our city safe.” According to NBC New York , the initiative is currently being called “Key to NYC Pass,” and is expected to begin on September 13th. Bill de Blasio continued to speak about the vaccination requirement and added, “

