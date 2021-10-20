Authorities Call Out Bystanders Who Filmed The Alleged Sexual Assault Of A Woman On A Philadelphia Train Instead Of Helping Her

#Roommates, in the era of social media many people choose to record crimes as they happen instead of intervening and alerting authorities and sadly, this was the case regarding the recent sexual assault of a woman on a Philadelphia train. Authorities slammed the bystanders who recorded a man sexually assaulting a woman on a Philadelphia train instead of helping her and now that the suspect has been arrested, the bystanders could also face charges of their own.

@CNN reports, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while on Philadelphia’s transit train the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on October 13th, as a number of bystanders didn’t do anything to assist the woman—and recorded the assault instead of calling authorities to help with the “horrendous criminal act.” SEPTA slammed the bystanders who decided to watch and record on their phones, but not call local police. “There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911. SEPTA urges anyone who observes a crime being committed or any dangerous situation occurring to report it. Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911,” SEPTA said.

The suspect in the sexual assault has since been arrested and charged. Fiston M. Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and more. He currently remains at the Delaware County Prison. However, he’s not the only one facing jail time, as authorities stated that those who recorded the sexual assault could potentially be facing criminal charges, although that would depend on the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch detailed the events surrounding the horrific assault. “An employee boarded the train and saw the assault in progress and immediately called 911, which prompted an immediate response by SEPTA Transit Police, and an officer boarded the train when it arrived at the 69th Street Transportation Center. The officer located the suspect and the victim, and took the suspect into custody,” he said.

Philadelphia police further slammed the bystanders, saying “Anybody that was on that train has to look in the mirror and ask why they didn’t intervene or why they didn’t do something. Collectively, they could have gotten together and done something.”

