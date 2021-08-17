Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday named Meg O’Neill as its chief executive officer, after she was appointed as the interim head in April following the exit of Peter Coleman. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)