Australia’s Queensland state warns of possible COVID-19 lockdown

Article content CANBERRA — Australia’s third most populous state said on Saturday it may order a snap lockdown after a cluster of COVID-19 cases, as the country posted a record one-day rise in daily infections. Queensland state, home to more than 5 million people, said it had detected five new infections in the past 24 hours after a family tested positive. The next few days would be critical to see if a lockdown was warranted, authorities said. “If we start seeing any seeding, then we may have to take very quick, fast action. But at the moment, it’s contained to the family,” said state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Article content The family lives in Brisbane, the state’s capital. It was not clear whether a lockdown would be limited to some parts of the state like previous orders. New South Wales, home to Sydney and Australia’s most-populous state, is under lockdown as are the cities of Melbourne and Canberra. A lockdown for Queensland would be another blow to Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy, which could slip into a second recession in as many years. Australia on Saturday posted 2,077 infections, surpassing the previous day’s record of 1,903. New South Wales, which has been under strict stay-at-home orders for nearly three months, said it detected 1,599 new infections. Authorities warned people on Saturday to continue social distancing, but hot weather across Sydney saw scores of people head to the beach.