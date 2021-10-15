Australia’s Qantas to sell land for $595 mln to cushion pandemic blow

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it had agreed an A$802 million ($595 million) deal to sell land near Sydney Airport to a consortium led by LOGOS Property Group to reduce debt, as the carrier recovers from pandemic lows.

Settlement of most of the lots is expected in the current half ending Dec. 31, the airline said in a statement.

“We’ll use these funds to help pay down debt that we’ve built up during the pandemic,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said. “The strength of this sale and its impact on our balance sheet means we can get back to investing in core parts of our business sooner.”