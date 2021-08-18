Australia’s Qantas to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SYDNEY — Qantas Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its broader commitment to safety, in line with some other airlines globally. Pilots, cabin crew and airport workers will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, while other staff will have until March 31, 2022, the airline said. There will be exemptions for those who are unable to be vaccinated based on documented medical reasons, which it said was expected to be very rare.