Australia’s Qantas posts $1.3 billion annual loss with international travel grounded By Reuters

© Reuters. Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott



SYDNEY (Reuters) – Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported a slightly narrower annual net loss of A$1.73 billion ($1.26 billion) as its international fleet remained grounded because of Australia’s closed borders.

The statutory loss for the 12 months ended June 30, including impairments and restructuring charges, was better than last year’s A$1.96 billion loss, which had been its second-worst ever.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of A$410 million for the full year compared with its forecast range of A$400 million to A$450 million and was in line with the average A$410 million figure expected by 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3744 Australian dollars)