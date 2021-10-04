Australia’s new COVID-19 cases top 2,000

Article content

MELBOURNE — Australia on Monday reported 2,029 new COVID-19 infections, up from Sunday, even as its two most populous states remained under extended lockdowns and vaccination rates rose.

The state of New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, reported 623 new cases and six deaths, down from 667 cases and 10 deaths on Sunday.

Victoria state reported 1,377 new COVID-19 infections, up from 1,220 on Sunday. There were also four new deaths.

Victoria’s case count was, however, down from a record high of 1,488 on Saturday, the highest for any state since the start of the pandemic last year.