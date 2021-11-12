Australia’s Net-Zero Plan Will Only Cut Emissions by a Third

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s bid to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 will only cut the amount of greenhouse gases being produced in the fossil-fuel dependent nation by a third compared with having no plan at all, according to modeling released by the government.

The nation will still be emitting 215 million tons of emissions by 2050 under its new plan, compared with 316 million tons without it, a table in the document released Friday shows.

Still, the modeling shows offsets will only be responsible for reducing net-zero emissions by 94 million tons by 2050. The government expects to close the gap to net-zero with technological advancements emerging over the next three decades, though the report noted that the analysis isn’t a precise prediction of economic or technology trends.