Australia’s Macquarie flags better than expected first-half profit, shares hit record

SYDNEY — Macquarie Group said on Wednesday that first-half profit may not fall as much as some analysts feared, sending shares in the financial conglomerate to a record high.

The company had not preciously provided guidance but JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs had forecast a fall in profit for the six months ending Sept. 30 of 17% and 18%, respectively, from the A$2.03 billion ($1.50 billion) it reported in the previous six month period.

“We currently expect the 1H22 result to be slightly down on 2H21,” the Sydney-based firm said in a statement to the stock exchange, sending its shares as much as 6.7% higher to a record A$182.66 each.