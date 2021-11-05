Australia’s Link to consider Carlyle’s fresh $2.1 bln bid, shares soar

This is Carlyle’s second attempt at buying the Sydney-based company after pursuing Link with Pacific Equity Partners late last year. The private-equity duo sweetened their bid and got access to Link’s books as well, but bowed https://www.reuters.com/article/link-admnstrn-ma-carlyle-group-idUSL4N2MK59Z out earlier this year.

Australia’s Link Administration said on Friday it would consider a fresh attempt by Carlyle Group to buy the shareholder registry firm for A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion), sending its shares soaring more than 12%.

At the heart of a flurry of interest in the past year for Link has been its stake in online conveyancing firm PEXA Group , which listed https://www.reuters.com/article/pexa-group-ipo-idUSL3N2OD1JM on the Australian stock market in July.

An unprecedented amount of fiscal spending and low interest rates have contributed to a red-hot Australian housing market that has seen home prices climb by more than a fifth this year through October.

Carlyle’s latest play includes a A$3 per share bid in cash and a distribution of Link’s stake in PEXA worth A$2.38 a share, the Australian company said.

In total, Carlyle values Link at A$5.38 per share, a 24.2% premium to its closing price on Thursday. The U.S. private-equity firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Link climbed 12.5% in early trade to A$4.87, their sharpest rise since December 2020.

Link has appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS as advisers, and put off its share buyback plans after having purchased A$101.7 million of the target A$150 million.

($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Arun Koyyur and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)