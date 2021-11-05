Australia’s Link to consider Carlyle’s fresh $2.1 bln bid, shares jump

Article content SYDNEY — Australia’s Link Administration said on Friday it will consider a fresh A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) offer from Carlyle Group, sending the shareholder registry firm’s stock up more than 12%. The bid marks a renewed attempt by Carlyle to buy the Sydney-based company after it pursued Link with Pacific Equity Partners in late 2020. The private-equity duo bowed out https://www.reuters.com/article/link-admnstrn-ma-carlyle-group-idUSL4N2MK59Z earlier this year after rival offers emerged.

Article content At the heart of a flurry of interest in Link is its stake in online conveyancing firm PEXA Group, which listed https://www.reuters.com/article/pexa-group-ipo-idUSL3N2OD1JM on the Australian stock market in July after Link rejected a bid for the company by KKR & Co. An unprecedented amount of fiscal spending and low interest rates have contributed to a red-hot Australian housing market that has pushed up home prices by more than a fifth this year. Carlyle’s latest bid includes A$3 per share in cash and a distribution of Link’s stake in PEXA worth A$2.38 a share, Link said. Carlyle declined to comment. In total, Carlyle’s offer price is 24.2% above Link’s closing price on Thursday, although slightly below its previous offer following a steep fall in Link’s shares as the company swung to an annual loss in August.