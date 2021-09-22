Australia’s Lake Resources teams up with clean tech firm Lilac to develop Argentina lithium project

Article content

MELBOURNE — Australian lithium company Lake Resources NL is teaming up with California-based Lilac Solutions to jointly develop the Kachi Lithium Brine project in Argentina.

Lilac will provide clean technology expertise to develop the lithium brine project in Argentina, home to the world’s third-largest reserve of the material that is key to batteries for electric vehicles.

In a joint statement on Wednesday the companies said Lilac is set to invest about $50 million as part of the project’s development, which will allow it to take up to a 25% stake in future. The project is expected to produce 25,500 tonnes per annum from 2024 with possible expansion to 50,000 tonnes.