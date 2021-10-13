Australia’s CSL reaffirms commitment to making AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Article content

Australian biotech CSL said on Thursday it was committed to its agreement for the production of about 50 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine into 2022.

The announcement came after a media report said the British drugmaker’s vaccine, Vaxzevria, will no longer be manufactured in Australia due to demand for vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna.

Pfizer and Moderna have established a market dominance by using mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine technology to fight the pandemic.