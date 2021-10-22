Australia’s central bank tells Buy Now Pay Later firms to drop surcharge ban

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s central bank on Friday said that buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms will no longer be able to prohibit merchants from passing-on surcharges for their services, leveling the playing field with banks and credit card providers.

Following a two-year review the Reserve Bank of Australia said it was now engaging with Treasury on “regulatory approaches” to enforce its decision – a move that has been fiercely opposed by the fast-growing industry.

While the central bank had previously flagged it would review the industry’s no-surcharge rule again in the near future, it noted that BNPL services tend to be quite expensive for merchants to accept and it “has now concluded that there is a public interest case for BNPL providers to remove their no-surcharge rules.”