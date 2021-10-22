Australia’s central bank tells Buy Now Pay Later firms to drop surcharge ban By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Afterpay logo is displayed in this illustration taken, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Friday said that buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms will no longer be able to prohibit merchants from passing-on surcharges for their services, levelling the playing field with banks and credit card providers.

Following a two-year review the Reserve Bank of Australia said it was now engaging with Treasury on “regulatory approaches” to enforce its decision – a move that has been fiercely opposed by the fast-growing industry.

While the central bank had previously flagged it would review the industry’s no-surcharge rule again in the near future, it noted that BNPL services tend to be quite expensive for merchants to accept and it “has now concluded that there is a public interest case for BNPL providers to remove their no-surcharge rules.”

Australia is home to some of the world’s biggest BNPL firms including Afterpay Ltd which this year agreed to be bought by Square Inc (NYSE:) https://www.reuters.com/technology/square-buy-australias-afterpay-29-billion-2021-08-01 for $29 billion. Afterpay’s shares were flat in Friday trade though shares of rivals Zip Co Ltd and Sezzle Inc lost 2% and 1% respectively.

The RBA also said it would force eight banks and debit card issuers with about A$4 billion in annual debit transactions to give merchants a multiple network option that would allow payments to be processed more cheaply.

A multiple network option allows businesses to choose cheaper domestic systems instead of the prevalent but more expensive Visa Inc (NYSE:) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:) networks.

Other changes include requiring offshore firms to publish interchange fees on transactions on foreign-issued cards on their websites “which will be a low-cost way of shining a light on these relatively high fees,” its 108-page report https://www.rba.gov.au/payments-and-infrastructure/review-of-retail-payments-regulation/conclusions-paper-202110/pdf/review-of-retail-payments-regulation-conclusions-paper-202110.pdf said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR