Australia’s central bank looking for more inflation, just not a ‘lot more’

Article content

SYDNEY — A top Australian central banker on Thursday said monetary policy was set to generate higher inflation, though a “lot more” inflation would be problematic.

Answering questions from a Senate committee, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle also said the economy looked to be recovering well now that many coronavirus restrictions were being eased.

Figures out on Wednesday showed annual core inflation reached a six-year high of 2.1% in the third quarter, taking it back into the RBA’s 2-3% target band. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)