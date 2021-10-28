Australia’s central bank declines to buy target bond even as yield spikes

Article content SYDNEY — Australia’s central bank on Thursday made no offer to buy a government bond that is the linchpin of its stimulus program, sending yields far above target and stoking market speculation about an early hike in interest rates. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) declined to buy the April 2024 line in its regular market operation, even though yields were well above its target of 0.1%. The market responded by pushing the yield up further to 0.30%. The yield target is central to the RBA’s case that the 0.1% cash rate will not rise until 2024, so any failure to maintain it fuels market wagers that rates will have to rise much earlier, perhaps even by mid-2022.

Article content Interest rate futures slid to imply a move as soon as May, while three-year bond futures dived 9 ticks to the lowest since mid-2019 at 98.775. “Markets are now pricing 50 basis points of tightening by mid next year, and 100 basis points by year end,” said Tapas Strickland, a director of economics and markets at NAB. “To a central bank which is guiding rates unchanged until 2024 and targeting the April 2024 bond at 10 bps, it must be like watching a horror movie.” Investors have for a while doubted rates could stay at 0.1% all the way to 2024 given how supply bottlenecks and surging energy prices are pushing up inflation worldwide. The doubts seemed justified on Wednesday when data showed Australia’s core inflation rate jumped to a six-year top of 2.1% last quarter, putting it back in the RBA’s target band of 2-3% two years earlier than policy makers had expected.