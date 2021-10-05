Australia’s c.bank sticks to low rates even as housing market heats up

Article content SYDNEY — Australia’s central bank held interest rates at a record low for an 11th straight month on Tuesday and sounded ready to keep them there for a few years even as pressure mounts for a hike to cool a red-hot housing market. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) concluded its October policy meeting with cash rates at 0.1% and its bond buying program unchanged at A$4 billion ($2.92 billion) a week. It was an outcome expected by all 36 analysts polled by Reuters as the bank has long argued that no rise was likely until 2024 given weakness in wages and inflation.

Article content The need for continued stimulus has been underlined by coronavirus lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra which were certain to cause a painful contraction in economic growth in the September quarter. The central bank is counting on a quick recovery now that vaccination rates are high enough for restrictions to soon be eased, with almost 80% of the adult population having received at least one dose. New South Wales is set to relax stay-at-home rules from next week, with Victoria following later in October. “As vaccination rates increase further and restrictions are eased, the economy is expected to bounce back,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement. He said the economy should expand again in the fourth quarter and recover all the ground lost to Delta lockdowns by the second half of next year.