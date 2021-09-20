Australia’s AusNet opens books to Brookfield affiliate after sweetened $7 bln bid

Article content

Australia’s AusNet Services said on Monday it had opened its books to an affiliate of Canadian infrastructure investor Brookfield Asset Management after it received a higher non-binding buyout proposal of A$9.57 billion ($6.95 billion).

The deal comes amid a spike in mergers and acquisitions activity over the past year in Australia, with record-low interest rates encouraging institutional investors and companies to chase higher valuations.

AusNet, which owns and operates Victorian electricity transmission network, revealed that the revised A$9.57 billion bid came after it had rejected two unannounced previous bids last month from the Brookfield affiliate that valued it at up to A$9.38 billion.