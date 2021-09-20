Australia’s AusNet opens books to Brookfield affiliate after sweetened $7 bln bid

Article content
Australia’s AusNet Services said on Monday it had opened its books to an affiliate of Canadian infrastructure investor Brookfield Asset Management after it received a higher non-binding buyout proposal of A$9.57 billion ($6.95 billion).
The deal comes amid a spike in mergers and acquisitions activity over the past year in Australia, with record-low interest rates encouraging institutional investors and companies to chase higher valuations.
AusNet, which owns and operates Victorian electricity transmission network, revealed that the revised A$9.57 billion bid came after it had rejected two unannounced previous bids last month from the Brookfield affiliate that valued it at up to A$9.38 billion.
The revised https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02423286-3A576179?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 A$2.50 per share offer – a 26.3% premium to AusNet’s last close – was up from proposals of A$2.35 and A$2.45 tabled earlier.
That sent shares of the Australian energy infrastructure firm soaring, advancing as much as 20.7% to A$2.39 and marking their best intraday percentage gain.
AusNet said it had agreed to grant Brookfield access to its books and conduct due diligence on an exclusive basis.
“Should Brookfield make a binding offer at A$2.50 per share then … it is AusNet board’s current intention to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the proposal in the absence of a superior proposal,” AusNet said in a statement.
AusNet, owned by Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and China’s State Grid Corporation, said the deal is subject to foreign investment review board’s approval.
