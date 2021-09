Article content

Australian energy infrastructure firm AusNet Services Ltd said on Monday it received a A$9.57 billion ($6.95 billion) indicative, non-binding buyout proposal from an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management.

Under the deal, AusNet shareholders would get A$2.50 per share, a 26.3% premium to its last close. ($1 = 1.3765 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)