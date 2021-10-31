Australia’s AusNet agrees to $7.7 bln takeover by Brookfield

Article content

AusNet Services Ltd said on Monday it agreed to a binding A$10.2 billion ($7.66 billion) takeover offer by Brookfield Asset Management Inc, but added that rival bidder APA Group was free to make a better counter-offer.

The energy infrastructure firm said Brookfield’s latest cash offer values it at A$2.65 a share, topping a more complex A$2.60-per-share bid by APA in late September.

With the binding agreement, AusNet said it ended APA’s due diligence access, but added the gas pipeline operator was looking at whether it could increase the cash component of its bid after it was told Brookfield may revise its own.