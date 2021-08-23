Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

(Bloomberg) — Australian fuel retailer and distributor Ampol Ltd. has made a takeover offer for its New Zealand counterpart Z Energy Ltd.

The non-binding indicative proposal is pitched at NZ$3.78 a share, the Wellington-based company said Monday. Ampol had been given four-week exclusivity to undertake confirmatory due diligence and develop its proposal.

The price is a 22% premium to the share price before the proposal was received on Aug. 12, Z Energy said. The company jumped as much as 18% on Monday to NZ$3.55. Ampol’s offer follows earlier approaches that began at NZ$3.35 a share.

Ampol, which recently re-branded from the name Caltex, will be adding New Zealand’s biggest fuel retailer. Z Energy was formed by local investors to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s distribution business in 2016 and later added Chevron Corp.’s Caltex-branded outlets.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com