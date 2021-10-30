Australian securities regulator issues guidelines for crypto ETPs By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Australia Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued its response to public consultation on cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) alongside fresh industry guidance.

On Friday, the regulator released a set of regulatory requirements for funds looking to offer crypto ETPs, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and structured products, following the months of industry consultation initiated in late June.