Australian retail sales fall 4.4% in Q3 as lockdowns bite

Article content

SYDNEY — Australian retail sales tumbled in the third quarter as coronavirus lockdowns shut shops in Sydney and Melbourne, though a rebound is now underway as high rates of vaccination allow the economy to reopen.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed retail sales fell an inflation-adjusted 4.4% in the third quarter to A$85.3 billion ($63.65 billion), just under market forecasts of a 4.6% decline.

The economy as a whole likely contracted sharply in the quarter, but shows signs of bouncing back quickly as restrictions are lifted.

($1 = 1.3401 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)