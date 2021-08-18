Australian regulator issues warning about unlicensed crypto businesses By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

As crypto breaches mainstream finance, authorities have started issuing warnings to citizens against unregistered crypto businesses.

Joining this list today is the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) as it warned investors to be wary of unlicensed entities that offer financial products.