Australian recruiter APM plans IPO to raise $728 mln -sources

SYDNEY — Australian specialist recruiter Advanced Personnel Management plans to raise about A$1 billion ($728 million) by the end of November through an initial public offer of about a third of the company, two sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

The IPO is likely to face volatile equity markets amid the marketing of other large raisings, such as the monster $5 billion IPO of Scientific Games Corp’s Australian unit and .

The disability specialist recruiter known as APM has grown rapidly in the past two years and bankers handling its IPO are meeting potential cornerstone investors this week, the sources said, seeking anonymity as the plans are private and incomplete.